Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €84.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €67.67 ($76.89).

ETR STM opened at €69.50 ($78.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €56.95 ($64.72) and a 52-week high of €72.55 ($82.44). The company’s fifty day moving average is €64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

