Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.78) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.46) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.96) to GBX 276 ($3.77) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 356.57 ($4.87).

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 263.80 ($3.60) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 213.60 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 368 ($5.02). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97.

In other news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £29,056.20 ($39,645.52).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

