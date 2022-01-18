Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.18.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

