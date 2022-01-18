B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $585.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will post $585.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.90 million and the highest is $607.00 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $510.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.25. 577,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 298,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth about $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.