Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. Bilibili posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 36.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,330. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Bilibili has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $157.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

