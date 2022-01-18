BillionHappiness (BHC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $501,835.00

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One BillionHappiness coin can currently be bought for $63.09 or 0.00152194 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. BillionHappiness has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $501,835.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BillionHappiness alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BillionHappiness is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

Buying and Selling BillionHappiness

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BillionHappiness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BillionHappiness should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BillionHappiness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BillionHappiness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BillionHappiness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.