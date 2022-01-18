BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,420. The stock has a market cap of $296.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.87. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 257,800 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 392,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 25,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,564 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 502.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 59,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 28.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,058,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 234,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

