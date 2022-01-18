Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to announce earnings of $3.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the highest is $4.21. Biogen posted earnings per share of $4.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $19.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.89 to $19.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $24.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $239.30 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $217.10 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.11 and a 200-day moving average of $287.77.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

