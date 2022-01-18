Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Biogen by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,830,000 after buying an additional 189,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,253,000 after buying an additional 75,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,318,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $239.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.10 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.99.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

