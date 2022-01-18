Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 53,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 39,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0078 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

About Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

