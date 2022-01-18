BitForex Token Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitForex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $27.88 million and approximately $582,043.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00054067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,284,472,970 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.