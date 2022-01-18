BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $85.94

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.94 and last traded at $87.76, with a volume of 706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.89.

Get BlackLine alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $210,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,885 shares of company stock valued at $16,165,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1,045.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.