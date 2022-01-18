Blackline Safety (BLN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Blackline Safety to post earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. raised shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

In related news, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$340,165.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,334,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,104,498.18. Insiders purchased a total of 53,300 shares of company stock worth $366,796 over the last three months.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

