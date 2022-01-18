BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Glacier Bancorp worth $692,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after buying an additional 840,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 366,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 98,802 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Read More: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.