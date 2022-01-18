BlackRock Inc. Has $716.05 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,094,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,558 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of John Bean Technologies worth $716,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,789 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,171,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 85.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBT opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.37. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

JBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $284,547.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,746 shares of company stock worth $623,899. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

