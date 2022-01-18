BlackRock Inc. Sells 11,176 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,176 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $668,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 85.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 258.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP opened at $1,102.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,416.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,456.76. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.23.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

