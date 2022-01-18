BlackRock Inc. Sells 28,052,014 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,535,655 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 28,052,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PDC Energy worth $736,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,519 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,645 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 979,254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $44,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40,737 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.76 and a beta of 3.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 117.07%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,694. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.22.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

