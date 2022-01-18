BlackRock Inc. Sells 306,835 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,560,785 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 306,835 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of IDACORP worth $678,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after buying an additional 59,616 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in IDACORP by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in IDACORP by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 15,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in IDACORP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $110.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $114.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

