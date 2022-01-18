BlackRock Inc. Sells 583,472 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,406,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 583,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Gentex worth $705,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Gentex by 111,224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Gentex’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

