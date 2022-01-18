BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.73

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 131374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

