BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,830,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after purchasing an additional 563,761 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 542,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 507,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 344,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

