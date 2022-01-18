Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BKEPP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 37,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,650. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

