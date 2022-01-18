Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blueprint Medicines’ lead product, Ayvakit, approved to treat a rare cancer, has seen a strong uptake since approval. Ayvakit has also been approved for advanced systemic mastocytosis (SM) in the United States. The drug is also being studied for non-advanced SM. Label expansion of the drug should drive growth. Gavreto, which it co-develops with Roche, is approved for two types of cancer indications. Other pipeline candidates are also progressing well. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is heavily dependent on its partners for collaboration revenues as Ayvakit was approved recently. Any pipeline and regulatory setback will hurt the stock. Also, the transfer of responsibilities of booking U.S. product sales of Gavreto to Roche narrowed the revenue stream.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.09.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.66. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

