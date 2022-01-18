BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Trading 0.8% Higher

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.99 and last traded at C$25.87. 8,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 10,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.