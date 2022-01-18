BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €61.10 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €61.10 ($69.43) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNP. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.40 ($75.45).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €66.05 ($75.06) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a one year high of €69.17 ($78.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €59.71 and a 200-day moving average of €55.94.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.