Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 30,566 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $433.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $448.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $335.60 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

