Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 607,993 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 607,993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of T opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

