Bokf Na Buys Shares of 64,879 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $169.53 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.89 and a one year high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.