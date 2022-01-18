Bokf Na Buys Shares of 85,178 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 85,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,965,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.07 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.30.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

