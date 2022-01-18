Bokf Na Invests $8.26 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,099,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,455,000 after purchasing an additional 130,450 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after purchasing an additional 383,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in VeriSign by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in VeriSign by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,133,000 after acquiring an additional 152,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,587,000 after acquiring an additional 193,737 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $226.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total transaction of $137,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $2,573,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,781 shares of company stock worth $10,140,107 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.