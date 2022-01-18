Bokf Na Invests $9.34 Million in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 55,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after buying an additional 894,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,991,000 after acquiring an additional 233,289 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $148.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.83 and its 200-day moving average is $170.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.17 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

