Bokf Na Makes New $8.89 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 126,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.39.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.