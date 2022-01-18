Bokf Na Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 130,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 462,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after purchasing an additional 59,909 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $123.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

