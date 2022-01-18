Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report sales of $485.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $485.67 million and the highest is $486.00 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $302.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. Benchmark began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Boot Barn stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.56. 16,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 11.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

