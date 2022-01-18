Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.64.

Several brokerages have commented on BLX. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE BLX traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$30.86. 271,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,325. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.96. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$56.06.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.6293843 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

