Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BRQS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. Borqs Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRQS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 144.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 36.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.