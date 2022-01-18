Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Lowered to $785.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $935.00 to $785.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $758.20.

NYSE SAM opened at $449.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $491.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.82. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $428.13 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,152,068. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

