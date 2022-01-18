Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Up 47.4% in December

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYY traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.15.
About Bouygues
