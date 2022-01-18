Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Up 47.4% in December

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYY traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Get Bouygues alerts:

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.