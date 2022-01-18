BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 404 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.51) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 550 ($7.50) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.55) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.59) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($8.05) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 182 ($2.48) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £36.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.93. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.73).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

