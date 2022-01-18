BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 700 by Barclays

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) has been given a GBX 700 ($9.55) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 278.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.51) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($8.05) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.59) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 550 ($7.50) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

Shares of LON BP.B opened at GBX 184.79 ($2.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.97 billion and a PE ratio of 7.67. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.93.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.