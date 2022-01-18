British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of British American Tobacco in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $4.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 968,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after acquiring an additional 757,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after acquiring an additional 648,835 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
