British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of British American Tobacco in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $4.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BTI stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 968,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after acquiring an additional 757,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after acquiring an additional 648,835 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

