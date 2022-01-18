British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. British Land has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.