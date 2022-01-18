Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Holdings Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,982,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 678,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $65,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 113.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 159,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $503,100 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

BRX stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

