Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,696 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $15,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $503,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.21%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

