Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded by Truist Financial to “Buy”

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRX. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,100 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 975,756 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,427,000 after buying an additional 861,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,410,000 after buying an additional 833,747 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

