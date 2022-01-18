Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $438.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to post sales of $438.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $427.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.95 million. Atlas reported sales of $362.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

ATCO traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 465,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,121,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,369,000 after acquiring an additional 201,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atlas by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Atlas by 10.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,381,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,181,000 after purchasing an additional 220,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Atlas by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 279,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 20.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 248,941 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

