Brokerages Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to post sales of $229.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.40 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $19.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,071.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $473.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.77 million to $484.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $447.14 million, with estimates ranging from $320.80 million to $573.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. 1,684,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,111. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

