Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post $0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. First Busey posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.38. First Busey has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Busey by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

