Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $237.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.54 and its 200-day moving average is $228.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.52 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

