Brokerages Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.93 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce $7.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.72 billion and the highest is $8.19 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $24.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $24.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $41.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $43.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($8.16) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

UAL stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after buying an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in United Airlines by 156.2% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after buying an additional 724,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 66.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,754,000 after buying an additional 579,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $21,135,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

